Louisiana Eats: A Cajun Road Trip & Festival Fun

The weather is cooling down here in Louisiana, which means outdoor events are heating up across our state. Out on the Cajun Prairie, Le Grand Hoorah, a festival dedicated to the music, food, and culture of the people of Acadiana, is coming up November 1st. The annual event turns 10 this year – and to celebrate, Louisiana Eats brings you highlights from our road trip to attend Le Grand Hoorah in 2017.

We begin in downtown Mamou, where our gracious host Valerie Cahill gives us a grand welcome at the historic Hotel Cazan. After grabbing breakfast down the road at the charming Krazy Cajun Cafe, we cross the street to visit Mamou's world-famous dancing and drinking destination, Fred's Lounge. Over spicy Bloody Marys and cheap beer, Camille Fonteneau talks to us about the important role the local AM radio station KVPI has played in the community and in her life.

On our way to La Grand Hoorah, we learn why Ville Platte holds the title of "Smoked Meat Capital of the World." We make a pit stop at Paul's Meat Market and Grocery, where many locals and out-of-towners purchase their meat. We then meet Kermit Miller, the man behind "the barbecue sauce with a Cajun accent," Jack Miller's Barbecue Sauce. Continuing a family tradition begun by his father Jack in 1955, Kermit's family recipe has found a following across the country.

Finally, we arrive at Chicot State Park, where hundreds of people from around Louisiana, and the world, were gathered for Le Grand Hoorah. We hear music performances by Cajun youngsters and meet the brains behind the festival, Gilbert "Winkie" Aucoin. Winkie explains why he is dedicated to the preservation of his culture. We also eat our weight in cracklins and boudin, thanks to the tireless efforts of individuals like Toby Ryder, an expert in the art of traditional Cajun boucherie.

We end our show by learning about NOLA Nite Market, another outdoor Louisiana event happening in Westwego on November 14th and 15th. The evening bazaar features a plethora of authentic Asian street foods created by local mom and pop restaurants – complete with live music and artisan wares. NOLA Nite Market founder Thuy Pham tells us what to expect at the nighttime fete.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.