Louisiana Eats: Southern Women's Culinary Voices

Many of us in the South were lucky enough to grow up surrounded by women whose devotion to family and culinary skills filled our lives with delicious food. This week, we pay tribute to those flavor mavens with a trio of interviews celebrating Southern women's culinary voices.

We begin with Toni Tipton-Martin, who serves as editor-in-chief for Cook's Country magazine, which is published by America's Test Kitchen. Although Toni is not a Southerner by birth, through her role at ATK, she developed a passion for Southern cooking, with a special fascination for the women who played such an influential part in its development. Along with TV personality Morgan Bolling, Toni recently shepherded the publication of When Southern Women Cook, which features 300 recipes and stories from 70 Southern contributors.

Next, we speak to Kaitlin Guerin, the New Orleans gal who was the first baker in the U.S. to become a finalist in the emerging chef category of the prestigious James Beard Awards. We hear how she reached that lofty position and what she's creating at Lagniappe Bakehouse, her Central City shop that's getting such national attention.

Finally, we speak with a new voice of the South, Vassiliki Ellwood Yiagazis, owner of Smoke & Honey in New Orleans. The restaurant and menu draw on Vassiliki's Jewish heritage and her upbringing in Greece.

