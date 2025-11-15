Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Sustainable Seafood

As Louisianans, we count among our blessings an abundance of fresh, local seafood and the fishers who spend their days on boats catching that haul for us to devour. However, people in many places do not have access to such natural resources. And even those of us who do have seen favorite aquatic species on the verge of extinction. This week, we talk with three people who are helping to sustain our favorite seafood, making sure they are still around for generations to come.

First up is Julie Qiu, co-founder of the Oyster Master Guild and the world's first official oyster sommelier. It's a term she coined and a title she has certainly earned. Julie spent 15 years sampling and learning about oysters in 24 countries on six continents. Her contribution to seafood sustainability comes in the form of spreading her love and considerable knowledge of oysters to other aficionados.

Next, we hear from Eli Kirshtein of Inland Foods, the largest seafood distributor in the Southeast, supplying more than 5,500 restaurants and 2,500 retail outlets. Founded in 1977 by an avid fisherman, the company has also earned a reputation as an industry leader in responsible sustainability practices. While that is a laudable position to have, Eli explains that ensuring sustainability is really the only way forward if people want to keep enjoying seafood.

Finally, we speak with Athena Davis of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, an international organization dedicated to transforming the worldwide seafood farming industry into a sustainable source of healthy food.

