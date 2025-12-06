Louisiana Eats: The Man, The Legend, Joe Baum!

Joe Baum was considered by many to be the greatest restaurateur of the last century. Before he died in 1998 at the age of 78, Joe had created no fewer than 50 restaurants. He’s responsible for creating America's first themed restaurants like the Four Seasons in New York's Seagram Building, Windows on the World in the World in the World Trade Center, and the restored Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center. On this week's show, we pay tribute to the great Joe Baum by speaking with three people who knew him well: Charlie Baum, Dale DeGroff, and Melanie Young.

Legendary bartender Dale DeGroff was a struggling actor living in New York in the 1970s when he first came across Joe Baum, eventually working for him at Aurora, and famously, the Rainbow Room. Charlie Baum, Joe's son, grew up immersed in the hospitality industry, but didn't make a career of it until he was older. Charlie eventually was hired by his father to serve as general manager of the Rainbow Room and became a partner in the Windows on the World restaurant. The two of them join us for a wide-ranging conversation about the impact Joe had on their lives, as well as the world of hospitality.

For twenty years, Melanie Young ran the powerhouse P.R. agency M. Young Communications. She was also instrumental in the creation of the James Beard Foundation Awards as well as New York Restaurant Week. These days, Melanie spends her time leading the Connected Table media company and hosting the podcast The Connected Table, which highlights the chefs, farmers, vintners, and authors who shape the food and beverage industry. But it was during her M. Young Communications days that Melanie worked closely with Joe Baum, right at the time he was setting the culinary world on fire. She sits down with us in the studio to recall those heady days.

