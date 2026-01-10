Louisiana Eats: Good Mental Health Makes For Good Hospitality

Anyone who has ever been employed in the hospitality industry knows what a challenge this kind of work can be to one's mental health. The combination of dealing with demanding customers while attempting to carry out multiple tasks all at once can wear out even the best workers. This week, we hear from two doctors who know a thing or two about taking proper care of oneself and avoiding mental meltdowns.

First, we sit down with Cleveland-based neurologist Dr. Max Wiznitzer, who explains how depression and anxiety may be symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He helps us understand what ADHD looks like in adults, offers strategies to deal with it, and explains the dangers of not treating it. We also discuss how the hospitality industry may provide an excellent work environment for managing this disorder – and why restaurant and bar employers may want to think twice before discounting a potential hire based on their CV alone.

For more information about adult ADHD, Dr. Wiznitzer recommends visiting the website for CHADD, the National Advocacy Group for ADHD. He is a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of the Professional Advisory Board.

Then, we join Dr. Linda Shiue, a doctor and chef who guides her patients to cook healthier meals by harnessing the power of spices. Linda was just starting to spread the word about spices when we first met her in 2016. She returns to our studio to discuss her latest book, Spicebox Kitchen: Eat Well and Be Healthy with Globally Inspired, Vegetable-Forward Recipes.

