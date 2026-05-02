Louisiana Eats: That Marvelous Mollusk — The Oyster!

Forget the myth! No matter what month it is – whether it's spelled with an "R" or not – there is nothing quite like a Louisiana oyster. On this week's show, we do a deep dive on that beautiful bivalve that has been embedded in our state's culture and economy for centuries.

First, we hear from fifth-generation oysterman, Al Sunseri. If you've ever enjoyed an oyster in New Orleans, then odds are good that it came from Al's family business, P&J Oyster Company. Al recounts the history of the oyster processor and distributor that has fed the city its favorite shellfish since 1876.

Then, we stop into a French Quarter antique shop to learn about a Victorian-era invention designed to serve up oysters in style. Mark McBride of Moss Antiques tells us about oyster plates – luxurious dishware which today are highly sought-after collector's items.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.