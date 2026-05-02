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Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: That Marvelous Mollusk — The Oyster!

By Poppy Tooker
Published May 2, 2026 at 12:12 PM CDT
Oyster plates on display at Moss Antiques in New Orleans
Joe Shriner
/
Louisiana Eats
Oyster plates on display at Moss Antiques in New Orleans

Forget the myth! No matter what month it is – whether it's spelled with an "R" or not – there is nothing quite like a Louisiana oyster. On this week's show, we do a deep dive on that beautiful bivalve that has been embedded in our state's culture and economy for centuries.

First, we hear from fifth-generation oysterman, Al Sunseri. If you've ever enjoyed an oyster in New Orleans, then odds are good that it came from Al's family business, P&J Oyster Company. Al recounts the history of the oyster processor and distributor that has fed the city its favorite shellfish since 1876.

Then, we stop into a French Quarter antique shop to learn about a Victorian-era invention designed to serve up oysters in style. Mark McBride of Moss Antiques tells us about oyster plates – luxurious dishware which today are highly sought-after collector's items.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerAl SunseriP&J Oyster CompanyMark McBrideMoss Antiques
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker