Louisiana Eats: From Influencers To Authors

On this week's show, we meet social media stars who have successfully gone from viral sensations to published authors. We begin with Nashville-based singer-songwriter and guitarist, Hannah Dasher. Hannah hosts a funny, country music-infused cooking series on TikTok called "Stand By Your Pan." It has become so popular that she just published a cookbook of the same name. Hannah joins us with some tips on cooking Southern staples.

Then, we sit down with New Orleans chef Toya Boudy, who found fame on YouTube and cooking competition shows. Toya tells us stories featured in her deeply personal and unique cookbook, Cooking for the Culture.

Finally, we chat with the affable Ralph Williams, better known as Ralph the Baker. The local cook and social media star has parlayed his five million followers into a line of seasonings and a cookbook entitled, Ralph The Baker New Orleans Recipes.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.