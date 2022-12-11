© 2022 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Old England

Published December 11, 2022 at 2:41 AM CST
On this program Continuum presents complete recordings of the earliest English songs in existence. They come from the two important collections, The Worcester Fragments and a collection known only as The Earliest Songbook of England. Both contain anonymous music from 13th and 14th century England. The songs are performed by two outstanding vocal ensembles. Recordings used are: The Earliest Songbook in England (Gothic Voices) - Helios CDH55297; The Worcester Fragments (Orlando Consort) - Amon Ra CD-SAR 59; and Go from my Window (Colin Tilney) - Dorian DOR90195.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
