Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Praetorius & Susato

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published February 19, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST
Praetorius - Susato.jpg

Two of the most famous Renaissance composers of dance music were Michael Praetorius (1571-1521) and Tielman Susato (c.1510-1570). This Continuum presents a wide selection of this highly spirited music. Performing are the famous New York Pro Musica and the New London Consort. The music by the New York Pro Musica is from a 1950 sound track of an early video of this most famous early music ensemble.CDs used are: Praetorius/Susato (New York Pro Musica) L’Oiseau-Lyre 436132-2, and Tielman Susato: Dansereye (New London Consort) Universal UM D80565.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
