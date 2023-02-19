CONTINUUM: Praetorius & Susato

Two of the most famous Renaissance composers of dance music were Michael Praetorius (1571-1521) and Tielman Susato (c.1510-1570). This Continuum presents a wide selection of this highly spirited music. Performing are the famous New York Pro Musica and the New London Consort. The music by the New York Pro Musica is from a 1950 sound track of an early video of this most famous early music ensemble.CDs used are: Praetorius/Susato (New York Pro Musica) L’Oiseau-Lyre 436132-2, and Tielman Susato: Dansereye (New London Consort) Universal UM D80565.