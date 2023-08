This Continuum program is a recording of early music played by the modern early music ensemble from Paris, Capriccio Stravagante, directed by its founder, New Orleans-born Skip Sempe. Composers included are Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Diego Ortiz, Cipriano de Rore, and Josquin des Prez. Included also are compositions and arrangements composed in the antique style by Skip Sempe. Recording used is Antico Moderno (Capriccio Stravagante) - Paradizo PA0008.