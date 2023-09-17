© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Medieval English Music

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published September 17, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT

Continuum presents Medieval English Music. Of all the European countries, England has the least amount of medieval music available from its historic archives. On this Continuum you’ll hear the most famous of these selections performed exquisitely. The ensembles Sequentia, Hilliard Ensemble, and the Dufay Collective will do the honors. The recordings used are: Miri It Is (Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9396; English Songs of the Middle Ages (Sequentia) - EMI CDC 7 49192 2; and Sumer Is Icumen In (The Hilliard Ensemble) - Harmonia Mundi HMA 1951154.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuummedieval musicearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.