CONTINUUM: Medieval English Music

Continuum presents Medieval English Music. Of all the European countries, England has the least amount of medieval music available from its historic archives. On this Continuum you’ll hear the most famous of these selections performed exquisitely. The ensembles Sequentia, Hilliard Ensemble, and the Dufay Collective will do the honors. The recordings used are: Miri It Is (Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9396; English Songs of the Middle Ages (Sequentia) - EMI CDC 7 49192 2; and Sumer Is Icumen In (The Hilliard Ensemble) - Harmonia Mundi HMA 1951154.