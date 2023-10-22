CONTINUUM: The Art of the Bawdy Song

Continuum presents delightful catches and ballads of Merry Old England— 300 years ago. Featured will be Songs from the Tavern, Dancing in the Grass, Tobacco and Other Stimulants, and Men and Maids. The Baltimore Consort will perform these bawdy songs with the aid of the men's singing ensemble The Merry Companions. Recordings used are: The Art of the Bawdy Song (Baltimore Consort & Merry Companions - Dorian DOR 90155, and, Miri It Is (The Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9396.