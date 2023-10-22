© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Art of the Bawdy Song

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published October 22, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT

Continuum presents delightful catches and ballads of Merry Old England— 300 years ago. Featured will be Songs from the Tavern, Dancing in the Grass, Tobacco and Other Stimulants, and Men and Maids. The Baltimore Consort will perform these bawdy songs with the aid of the men's singing ensemble The Merry Companions. Recordings used are: The Art of the Bawdy Song (Baltimore Consort & Merry Companions - Dorian DOR 90155, and, Miri It Is (The Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9396.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
