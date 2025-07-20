CONTINUUM: The Card Game

The Baroque composer Antonio Caldara (1670-1736) is best known as a creator or operas, cantatas and oratorios. This program presents one of his most interesting compositions, music composed for a social gathering in the form of a comic chamber opera. The composition is called The Card Game. The performance is by The Queen's Chamber Band,conducted by Stephen Alltop and featuring soprano Julianne Baird and contralto Patrice Djerejian. The recording is The Card Game - Albany Troy 705.

