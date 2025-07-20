CONTINUUM: The Card Game

© 2025 WWNO
By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published July 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

The Baroque composer Antonio Caldara (1670-1736) is best known as a creator or operas, cantatas and oratorios. This program presents one of his most interesting compositions, music composed for a social gathering in the form of a comic chamber opera. The composition is called The Card Game. The performance is by The Queen's Chamber Band,conducted by Stephen Alltop and featuring soprano Julianne Baird and contralto Patrice Djerejian. The recording is The Card Game - Albany Troy 705.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
