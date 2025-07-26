© 2025 WWNO
CONTINUUM: Samson And Delilah And Hercules

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published July 26, 2025 at 1:15 AM CDT

Continuum presents a program by the outstanding early music ensemble Sequentia, now in its fifty-fifth year of performing medieval music, some of which has been hitherto unknown. This program focuses on two major works from around the year 1200, The Story of Samson & Delilah and The Labors of Hercules. These two pieces are in the form of narrative lais, a medieval type of storytelling in a vocal style prevalent in medieval times. The recordings used are: Spielmann und Kleriker (um 1200) - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 7 49704 2, Visions from the Book - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 05472 77347 2, and English Songs from the Middle Ages - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi CDC 7 49192 2.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
