CONTINUUM: Samson And Delilah And Hercules

Continuum presents a program by the outstanding early music ensemble Sequentia, now in its fifty-fifth year of performing medieval music, some of which has been hitherto unknown. This program focuses on two major works from around the year 1200, The Story of Samson & Delilah and The Labors of Hercules. These two pieces are in the form of narrative lais, a medieval type of storytelling in a vocal style prevalent in medieval times. The recordings used are: Spielmann und Kleriker (um 1200) - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 7 49704 2, Visions from the Book - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 05472 77347 2, and English Songs from the Middle Ages - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi CDC 7 49192 2.

