No matter where you live in Louisiana, it's Mardi Gras time! Carnival is when we all get to suspend our disbelief, don a mask, do or be something outrageous. This week, we explore the many ways people celebrate the season. Abby Roniger's new children's book depicts the joy and excitement of being a kid at Mardi Gras. Sally Asher tells us what it’s like to ride, dance, and roller skate down the parade route. And John LaFleur discusses the Courir de Mardi Gras, a ritual that takes place in rural Creole and Cajun parishes.

