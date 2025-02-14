Louisiana Eats: The Mardi Gras Experience

No matter where you live in Louisiana, it's Mardi Gras time! Carnival is when we all get to suspend our disbelief, don a mask, do or be something outrageous. This week, we explore the many ways people celebrate the season.

First, we hear from Abby Roniger, author of the colorful new children's book, Carnival Time in My Mind, which depicts the joy and excitement of being a kid at Mardi Gras. The book will bring back memories for anyone lucky enough to have grown up in New Orleans and is a lovely introduction to the celebration for kids everywhere.

Then, author and photographer Sally Asher takes a break from her professional endeavors to talk about the various ways she celebrates Carnival – including roller skating down St. Charles Avenue, riding high atop a parade float, and dancing in the street. More importantly, she shares her very specific dining and drinking preferences during each of the season's big events.

And Louisiana cultural scholar John LaFleur joins us to talk about the Courir de Mardi Gras, a ritual that takes place in rural Creole and Cajun parishes.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.