New Orleans is one of the oldest cities in America, but its acclaimed cuisine is hardly stuck in the past. Today, the local food scene is bolder, more diverse, and more inventive than ever. That's what food writer Beth D'Addono discovered when researching her latest publication, "City Eats: New Orleans." Beth joins us to discuss the city's talented new guard of chefs and restaurateurs. We also dig into two restaurants featured in Beth's book: Addis Nola and GW Fins.

