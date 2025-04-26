© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: New Orleans' New Culinary Guard

By Poppy Tooker
Published April 26, 2025 at 1:24 PM CDT
City Eats: New Orleans book cover
Cider Mill Press

New Orleans is one of the oldest cities in America, but its acclaimed cuisine is hardly stuck in the past. Today, the local food scene is bolder, more diverse, and more inventive than ever. That’s what food writer Beth D'Addono discovered when researching her latest publication, "City Eats: New Orleans." Offering an extensive overview of the local restaurant landscape, the book also provides over 50 recipes from the Big Easy's top chefs. Beth joins us to discuss this talented new guard of chefs and restaurateurs – many who found their footing during the pandemic.

Then, we dig into two restaurants featured in Beth’s book. From Addis NOLA, we hear from Dr. Biruk Alemayehu and Prince Lobo, the mother-and-son team bringing their authentic Ethiopian dining experience to historic Bayou Road. That includes injera bread and honey wine that have been served in the Horn of Africa for thousands of years.

Finally, we take a field trip to the kitchen of GW Fins, an upscale seafood restaurant in the French Quarter, where we learn about Chef Michael Nelson's innovative work with dry-aging fish. The result is an elevated dish that is denser, more tender, and more flavorful.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Louisiana Eats! Beth D'AddonoAddis NOLADr. Biruk AlemayehuPrince LoboGW FinsMichael NelsonPoppy TookerLouisiana Eats!
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
