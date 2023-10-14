Less than an hour's drive from New Orleans' French Quarter, Baton Rouge, and Mississippi's Gulf Coast is Lake Pontchartrain's Northshore. The charming towns of Madisonville, Mandeville, and Abita Springs are filled with hospitality and delicious dining opportunities. On this week's show, we cross the Causeway to visit our Northshore neighbors. We bring you an oral history of the Covington Farmers Market, meet Torre and David Solazzo of Covington's Del Porto Ristorante and the Greyhound, and visit Backwater Farmstead in Bush, Louisiana.

Listen • 50:00