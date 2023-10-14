Louisiana Eats: Northshore Eats

Less than an hour's drive from New Orleans' French Quarter, Baton Rouge, and Mississippi's Gulf Coast is Lake Pontchartrain's Northshore. The charming towns of Madisonville, Mandeville, and Abita Springs are filled with hospitality and delicious dining opportunities. On this week's show, we cross the Causeway to visit our Northshore neighbors.

We begin at the Covington Farmers Market, which is widely considered to be one of the best markets in the state. We hear from market founder Bo Gallup and a pair of indomitable sisters – Jan Biggs and Ann McKenzie Mellon – who have kept the market rolling for decades.

Then, we go just a handful of blocks over to Covington's main drag, where Torre and David Solazzo's Del Porto Ristorante and their casual gastropub, the Greyhound, are bringing big, new flavors to the city's diners.

Finally, we head a bit further north to the rural town of Bush, Louisiana, where Ross McKnight and his family have cracked the code on true, American-made foie gras at Backwater Farmstead.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.