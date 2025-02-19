federal energy regulatory commission

Search Query
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.
Listen Now
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Coastal Desk
New Trump administration greenlights its first Louisiana LNG plant
Halle Parker
The agency that granted the permit found in 2024 that approving additional LNG exports could raise natural gas prices for U.S. consumers.