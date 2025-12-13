On December 18th, the great chef, author, and culinary educator Jacques Pépin turns 90 years old. This week, Louisiana Eats celebrates by bringing you our interview with Jacques as he shares stories from his childhood, his education in New York, and the importance of giving back.We're also joined by Jacques' daughter Claudine Pépin and son-in-law Rollie Wesen, who joined the French chef in creating the Jacques Pépin Foundation in 2016. They explain the impetus behind the project, and we learn how their 90/90 Dinner Series has served as both a birthday celebration and fundraiser to empower communities through culinary education.In November, Dickie Brennan hosted one of those celebratory dinners at his newest event space, The Josephine in New Orleans. Dickie joins us in the studio to talk about the star-studded dinner, which featured the culinary talents of Susan Spicer, Frank Brigtsen, Michel Nischan and Dickie himself.Finally, we speak with Chef Michel Nischan, a founding board member of the Jacques Pépin Foundation, who shares the scoop on how the organization is working to develop the next generation of restaurant professionals.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00