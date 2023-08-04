Every year, thousands of tourists touch down at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong airport expecting to partake in an unforgettable culinary experience. With no shortage of places to drink and dine, the first question visitors often ask is: "Where do locals go?" On this week's show, we explore neighborhood spots that have a strong local following in the Crescent City. We begin with Morning Call, a coffee and beignet shop with over 150 years of local history. We also visit Juan's Flying Burrito and Pizza Delicious, before sitting down for a cupping — coffee's equivalent to a wine tasting — at French Truck Coffee.

