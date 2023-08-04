Louisiana Eats: Eating Like A Local

Every year, thousands of tourists touch down at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong airport expecting to partake in an unforgettable culinary experience. With no shortage of places to drink and dine, the first question visitors often ask is: "Where do locals go?" On this week's show, we explore neighborhood spots that have a strong local following in the Crescent City.

We begin with Morning Call, a coffee and beignet shop with over 150 years of local history. Co-owner Bob Hennessey talks with us about the beloved café that opens early and closes late on the edge of Mid-City.

Then, we visit local institution Juan's Flying Burrito. A quarter century ago, founder Warren Chapoton saw a lot of fine-dining restaurants and funky dives in New Orleans, but nothing in between. He and co-owner Jay Morris explain how their "punk rock burrito shop" got off the ground and expanded across the city.

We also make our way over to popular Bywater restaurant Pizza Delicious – a place regulars call Pizza D. Co-owner Michael Friedman talks with us about the hot spot, which he opened in 2015 with Greg Augarten.

Finally, we join Geoffrey Meeker, owner of French Truck Coffee. It took only one cup of coffee from San Francisco to inspire him to become a New Orleans coffee purveyor. Now, Geoffrey and his team are at the vanguard of what is often characterized as the "third wave" coffee movement.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.