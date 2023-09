Businesses open. Businesses close. But some businesses manage to recover from calamities of biblical proportions. On this week's show, we learn what it takes to rebuild a beloved brand after a long hiatus. We speak with Drew Ramsey, whose family has run Hubig's, makers of New Orleans' favorite hand pies for three generations. Then, we hear from both Vance and Julia Vaucresson about the revival of their third-generation sausage company.

Listen • 50:00