Orleans Parish jail break

After nearly four days on the lam, a fourth man was captured after he escaped the Orleans Parish jail last Friday, authorities said. Authorities also arrested a 33-year-old maintenance worker in connection with the escape.
Authorities have arrested an Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office maintenance worker in connection with the escape of 10 inmates.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has ordered multiple investigations into New Orleans’ criminal justice system after 10 men escaped from Orleans Parish Prison last Friday.