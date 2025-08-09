The origins of our food and foodways are usually not well known and can sometimes be hard to track down. After all, how do you figure out the origins of something that’s been around for centuries? On this week’s show, we learn the history behind dishes that define our American cuisine and the traditions surrounding them.We begin with Dr. David Shields of the University of South Carolina. His book, "The Culinarians" explores the lives and careers of those who had a hand in creating the first age of American fine dining.Then, we find out whether whiskey is bourbon or bourbon whiskey? We’re joined by author and spirits historian Fred Minnick. He answers that question for us as well as who really taught Jack Daniel to distill.Next, we speak with Gabrielle Langholtz, author of "America: The Cookbook." Gabrielle’s encyclopedic tome explores our nation’s identity through the immigrant stories and recipes that created American food as we know it.Finally, we learn the history of Chinese restaurants in the U.S. with U.C. Irvine professor, Yong Chen. Chen's book, "Chop Suey, USA," follows the history of Chinese cuisine in America – from the first four restaurants in California during the Gold Rush, to the nearly 50 thousand Chinese restaurants found across the country today.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

