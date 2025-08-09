© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Dishes (And Drinks) That Define Us

By Poppy Tooker
Published August 9, 2025 at 3:10 PM CDT
The Culinarians
University of Chicago Press

The origins of our food and foodways are usually not well known and can sometimes be hard to track down. After all, how do you figure out the origins of something that’s been around for centuries? On this week’s show, we learn the history behind dishes that define our American cuisine and the traditions surrounding them.

We begin with Dr. David Shields of the University of South Carolina. His book, "The Culinarians" explores the lives and careers of those who had a hand in creating the first age of American fine dining.

Then, we find out whether whiskey is bourbon or bourbon whiskey? We’re joined by author and spirits historian Fred Minnick. He answers that question for us as well as who really taught Jack Daniel to distill.

Next, we speak with Gabrielle Langholtz, author of "America: The Cookbook." Gabrielle’s encyclopedic tome explores our nation’s identity through the immigrant stories and recipes that created American food as we know it.

Finally, we learn the history of Chinese restaurants in the U.S. with U.C. Irvine professor, Yong Chen. Chen's book, "Chop Suey, USA," follows the history of Chinese cuisine in America – from the first four restaurants in California during the Gold Rush, to the nearly 50 thousand Chinese restaurants found across the country today.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerLouisiana EatsLouisiana Eats!David ShieldsThe CulinariansFred MinnickGabrielle LangholtzAmerica: The CookbookYong ChenChop Suey, USA
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker