On this week's show, we trace the rich history and flavors of coffee and tea in Louisiana and beyond. We begin by exploring the historical origins of Luzianne, a New Orleans purveyor of tea and coffee since 1902. Historian RL Reeves Jr. shares what he discovered while researching his article on Luzianne and tells us the role William B. Reily, the man behind the brand, played in bringing iced tea to the South.Then, we head to The English Tea Room & Eatery, a charming teahouse in downtown Covington, where Jan and Tim Lantrip host us for a traditional afternoon tea. Jan, a compound pharmacist, talks about the extensive varieties of tea and how these different brews can boost our well-being. Dr. Erika Siegel also stops by the studio again to fills us in on the health benefits of hot water, with or without tea.Finally, we hear from Suzanne Stone and David Feldman, as we take a deep dive into their book, New Orleans Coffee: A Rich History. They tell the story of coffee in the Crescent City, which came to the forefront in the late 1700s.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

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