Professor Annette Gordon Reed chats with Eddie S. Gaude Jr. regarding Thomas Jefferson and his relationship with the enslaved Sally Hemings and the ways in which his contradictory connections with the institution of American slavery has complicated his legacy. Reed is a Professor of Law and History at Harvard University, and her 2009 book The Hemingses of Monticello won a Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009. This conversation was recorded live on-stage at the 2023 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University.

