WWNO Benefest 2026

Looking for a way to support WWNO while having some fun?

Join WWNO for the 2nd Annual Benefit Concert in celebration of Public Radio Music Day on Wednesday, October 28th from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the Broadside!

Bring your dancing shoes, your kids, and get ready to boogie to the sounds of Leyla McCalla and Helen Gillet plus Tank and Norman of Tank and the Bangas!

WHEN: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Doors at 5:00pm

Performances 5:30 to 7:30pm

WHERE: The Broadside - 600 N Broad St, New Orleans

Advance Tickets, $30

Tickets at the Door, $35

Buy Your Tickets Here!