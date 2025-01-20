Louisiana winter storm: Preparing your house and pipes, and other safety tips

South Louisiana residents are being told to shelter indoors as a blistering cold front sweeps the state with freezing temperatures and snow.

The area is bracing for 4 to 6 inches of snow, with freezing temperatures and wind chills expected through Thursday.

“This creates a very dangerous situation, not only for travel, but for people, pipes, pets, and plants,” Gov. Jeff Landry said at a press conference Monday.

Landry and State Climatologist Jay Grymes urged people to protect their pipes from freezing and take other precautions to keep their homes and families safe.

When severely cold weather is coming, there are a number of steps you can take to prepare, from having a plan in place in the event of a power outage, and dripping faucets to prevent pipes from freezing. You should also take caution when heating your home. And don’t forget to check on older adults, people with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness. In an emergency, call 911.

Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

Keep your home safe

The governor warned residents to not use gas or electric stoves or ovens to heat their homes.

“A gas oven can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed to heat your home. Both of them increase the likelihood of fire,” Landry said.

He also recommended checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure the batteries are charged and they’re functioning properly.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal recommends following these rules when using a space heater:

Place your space heater 3-5 feet away from bedding.

Plug heaters directly into the wall.

Never leave space heaters unattended.

You should also make sure your fireplace is functioning properly before using it to heat your home.

To avoid frozen and burst pipes, the American Red Cross recommends you:

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

Let water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe–even at a trickle–helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

Staying safe and warm

Avoid staying out in the cold and getting wet, as moisture exposure can lead to hypothermia. If you must be outside, stay dry and try taking breaks in warm spaces.

The National Weather Service recommends wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs, and cover exposed skin to protect yourself from frostbite.

Watch for signs of hypothermia, including:

uncontrollable shivering

memory loss

disorientation

slurred speech

drowsiness, and

apparent exhaustion.

Be sure to check on older family and neighbors and make sure they have enough heat and food. Help your pets stay safe by keeping them indoors.

Warming centers

City and parish officials have started opening warming shelters around Louisiana to help residents seek shelter from the cold. Here’s where you can find a center near you.

Lose power?

Entergy has 1,600 workers on standby to help with restoration efforts, but customers should anticipate slower restoration times due to icy road conditions and other pickup challenges.

If the power goes out, make sure you have items like batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food, medicine, blankets, and bottled water on hand. Unplug your appliances and leave just one lamp plugged in to avoid damage from a power surge once the power is restored. Try to keep your refrigerator doors closed as much as possible to preserve food.