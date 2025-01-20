List: Emergency shelters open across Louisiana amid dangerously cold temperatures

With temperatures dipping below the freezing mark, city and parish officials have started opening warming shelters around Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will be in the forecast through Thursday.

A number of cities and parishes have opened warming centers to help residents seek shelter from the cold.

New Orleans

Warming shelters are open at the following locations in New Orleans.

The Salvation Army, 4526 S. Claiborne Avenue

Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras Street

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier Street

If you need to go to a warming center, you can visit the Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Avenue. For more information on each location, call the city's 311 line.

Jefferson Parish

The following centers will be open for people and pets to shelter from the cold. Pets will need to be in a carrier.

Terrytown Playground, 641 Heritage Avenue, Terrytown

Ree Alario Special Needs Center, 6900 Saints Drive, Metairie

If you have questions or need transportation, call the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center at (504) 349-5360.

Baton Rouge

Shelters will be open at the following locations in Baton Rouge.

St. Vincent de Paul, 220 St. Vincent de Paul Drive (open now)

Salvation Army, 7361 Airline Highway (open now)

Charles R. Kelley Center, 3535 Riley Street (opens at 5 p.m. Monday)

Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road (opens at 6 p.m. Monday)

Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 Lorri Burgess Avenue (open now)

Harmony Center Family Shelter, 1967 North Street (open now)

Warming stations are available at the following locations:

Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard (open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Councilman Cleve Dunn’s Office, 9048 Airline Highway (opens Tuesday at 5 p.m. )

Lafourche Parish

The parish will open a warming shelter at the Lockport Community Center, 5610 LA-1 in Lockport, at 4 p.m. Monday. The shelter will remain open until conditions subside. Pets are welcome, but must be in a kennel. Pet food won’t be provided.

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John residents can seek shelter at the following locations, which will open at 6 p.m. on Monday:

West Bank Public Safety Complex, 5739 Highway 18, Wallace

Garyville Fire Station #71, 418 Historic West Street, Garyville

The centers will provide cots and blankets, but residents should bring extra blankets, along with food and snacks. The shelters will remain open until conditions subside.

St. Charles Parish

The parish will open a warming shelter at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, at 6 p.m. on Monday. Residents should arrive no later than 11 p.m. The shelter may close if no one shows up by midnight.

The shelter is for parish residents only. ID’s will be required. Cots and limited pillows and blankets will be available. Residents are encouraged to bring extra blankets, snacks and water. No weapons or other contraband is permitted.

Pets are welcome, but you’ll need to bring your own pet food, bowls, medications and a kennel for them to sleep in.

The shelter will close once temperatures rise above freezing.

Terrebonne Parish