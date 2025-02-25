Krewe of ALLA’s first Black Mardi Gras queen and king prepare to roll

A “cultural revolution on wheels.” That's how the Krewe of ALLA describes its Mardi Gras parade this year. Named in honor of Algiers, La., the 93-year-old New Orleans krewe rolls through Uptown on Wednesday.

Gian Durand and James Carter will ride at the helm. They’re the krewe's first ever Black queen and king.

The two royals spoke with Karen Henderson about their history-making reign in this year's Carnival festivities, and how they’re using their positions to educate students about civil rights history and ways to make Mardi Gras more inclusive.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Karen Henderson: Let's start with your new titles. Why is it significant that ALLA has its first Black queen and king this year?

Gian Durand: I'm from New Orleans. So, to me, Mardi Gras should be as diverse as the city. Our reign is really important because we wanted to show that, you know, diversity is something that we should strive for in every krewe. Diversity should be something that we have in everything we try to do in New Orleans. I really thought that would be a really good message for our reign. Also, most girls and kids, when you see the royalty, you're like, ‘I want to be that one day.’ It was always one of my dreams. But it wasn't really an option for someone that looks like me because of the way the krewes were set up.

Henderson: And what about you, James?

Durand: It’s also an honor for me to be chosen as the first African American king of the krewe of ALLA. I have a spiritual connection to Algiers in that my grandmom and my great grandmom on my dad's side of the family were actually born and raised in Algiers. That was in the early 1900s.

The krewe of ALLA was founded in the early 1900s also, but my grandmom and my great grandmom would not have been able to ride in the krewe of ALLA at that time in history. So, fast forward to 2025, and their grandson and great-grandson has the opportunity to be the first. I'm sure from heaven they're smiling on this particular opportunity.

Henderson: James, I know a part of your work has been a big school outreach initiative that's educating students about the role of Dorothy Mae Taylor in Mardi Gras history. Can you remind us about her history?

Carter: Dorothy Mae Taylor was one of the giant civil rights movement figures in not only New Orleans' history, but in American history. She was instrumental in desegregating the Mardi Gras culture prior to the 1992 ordinance she passed through city council. Before then, a lot of the krewes were literally segregated. And she made it such through ordinance that if your krewe was to parade on the streets of New Orleans, they would not be able to segregate or discriminate based upon race, color, creed. Due to that, we now have many integrated Mardi Gras krewes in ways that we would not have had otherwise.

Henderson: How have students, Gian, responded to hearing this history?

Durand: It's amazing. They've really responded really well, but I think what's been heartbreaking for me is most of them didn't know who she was. That has broken my heart. I'll ask the kids like ‘How many of you guys know who Dorothy May Taylor is?’ Maybe like 4 or 5 have raised their hands. That is disturbing to me, right? We should know that. They should know our leaders.

Henderson: On the parade route, you'll be welcoming the dance krewe, The 6th Ward Steppers. That’s the first time a Second Line Social Aid and Pleasure Club's ever been included in one of ALLA’s Mardi Gras parades. Can you tell us about the meaning of that?

Durand: That was very important for me because I am big on showing Mardi Gras is for everyone, right? There’s so many different facets of Mardi Gras that people don't know about, right? If you're from out of town, you may think Mardi Gras is what they see on TV. And that's not true. There’s so much culture in Mardi Gras that people don’t know about. So, I was like, ‘We're going to make this parade everything about New Orleans culture.’ The Second Line is part of our culture, right? So why shouldn't it be in a Mardi Gras parade?

Courtesy of the Krewe of ALLA Gian Durand (left) and James Carter (right) are the krewe's first ever Black queen and king. The pair are using their platform to educate students about civil rights history and push for more diversity in Mardi Gras krewes.

Henderson: James, you both have mentioned one of your goals is to make sure that Mardi Gras continues to be more inclusive. What are the improvements that you see that still need to be made?

Carter: Well, I think that we can do even a better job of integrating the various krewes in the city to include a more diverse, multicultural experience. What we are doing in the krewe of ALLA and setting an example to serve as a model to others to follow suit. Again, the great tragedy of not having the type of diversity and pointing out the various multi multifaceted aspects of Mardi Gras, is that you miss out on some of the greatest artistic and beautiful cultural work that the world has to offer.

Henderson: As we close, what are you looking forward to the most this Mardi Gras?

Carter: I'm looking forward to the ride. It is just the visual, the great majesty, if you will, of serving as the first African American king and looking from the float and looking at all the smiling, beautiful faces. It's something to see.

Henderson: Queen Gian?

Durand: I think I'm going to piggyback on James. I am so excited about the ride, right?

I'm living out one of my dreams and so I am just excited to see the crowd.

I'm just excited to have the experience. But I'm also looking forward to seeing what happens next, right? Because after this, I hope that this will at least start the conversations and make some changes. Help people see the beauty of Mardi Gras as a whole and that's what I'm looking forward to. After this parade, people will see what diversity and coming together looks like.