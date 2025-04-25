Let the good times roll: Amtrak launching new Mardi Gras Service between New Orleans and Mobile

Amtrak’s new route, the Mardi Gras Service, is launching in New Orleans this summer, bringing train travel back to the scenic Gulf Coast for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The twice-daily service will connect New Orleans and Mobile — with stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula — offering both morning and evening departures from both cities.

“Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is a natural choice for the name of the new trains that will reflect the region’s distinctive culture,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a press release. “Our goal is to have some of that festive Mardi Gras feeling on every trip, sharing the culture of the Gulf Coast region while connecting with the rest of the Amtrak network.”

Riders can connect with several major Amtrak routes. Same-day connections are available in both directions to the City of New Orleans line, which runs between New Orleans and Chicago via Memphis. Travelers can also catch next-day connections in New Orleans to Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and Amtrak Sunset Limited trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

The trains will have wide-reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seats, space for golf clubs, and welcome pets that meet weight and carrier requirements, according to the release.

Amtrak will operate the service through contracts with Louisiana and Mississippi, funding from the City of Mobile, and backing from the Southern Rail Commission. Once it’s launched, it will become Amtrak’s 31st state-supported route across 20 states.

Local officials say this will boost tourism and strengthen local economies.

“This service will enhance connectivity, boost local economies and create memorable experiences for travelers who wish to explore the beautiful landscapes and rich heritage of our region,” Joe Donahue, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in the news release.

“The return of intercity Amtrak service between New Orleans and Mobile is a monumental win for our region,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell added. “The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service celebrates more than our shared culture — it represents renewed investment in our infrastructure, our tourism industry, and the everyday mobility of our residents.”

“Thanks to the transformative Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this investment demonstrates our commitment to rebuilding stronger and more connected communities,” said Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.). “The New Orleans to Mobile Amtrak line is more than a route; it’s a bridge to growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

The launch date, schedule, and fares will be announced in the coming weeks.