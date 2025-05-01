Mississippi River levels hit seasonal peak in New Orleans, Baton Rouge

The Mississippi River reached its highest level of the spring season in Baton Rouge on Thursday, confirming forecasts of above-average flow rates but falling short of triggering a major emergency response from local officials.

Federal river gauges in the capital city recorded the river’s crest at just over 42.2 feet.

Although the National Weather Prediction Service classifies the swell as “major flooding,” it’s well below the height of the levee system designed to protect Southeast Louisiana from floodwaters.

New Orleans’ stretch of the river is expected to crest in the coming days as water moves downstream. But flows will stay below the level that would trigger the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway, a major flood prevention tool, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

“The operational trigger points for the Bonnet Carré Spillway are no longer in the forecast,” the Corps said.

For weeks, officials had prepared to potentially open the spillway due massive rainfall from northern states. High water levels caused at least one shipping boat collision , but no injuries were reported.

This year’s crest will likely be above average, but nowhere near record highs, said Jay Grymes, Louisiana’s state climatologist.

“This rise is something we see just about every year at this time of year,” Grymes said.

River levels are expected to slowly drop over the next week. In the meantime, the Army Corps will continue to monitor levees for seepage, sand boils and other problems.

“This is probably going to rank maybe amongst the top 20 highest crests for Baton Rouge, but nowhere near the record either with or without the levees,” Grymes said. “So there’s nothing really to be concerned about.”