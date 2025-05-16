Orleans Parish jail break: What we know so far

A search is underway for seven inmates who broke out of the Orleans Parish jail. Three other inmates who escaped have since been captured, authorities said.

The men were identified as Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen Jr., Leo Tate, Kendell Myles, Derrick Groves, Jermaine Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Robert Moody and Dkenan Dennis. Myles was detained by Louisiana State Police in the French Quarter on Friday. Moody was captured at Friday evening in the 3500 block of Second Street following a Crimestoppers tip. Dennis was also arrested Friday night near Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, authorities said.

OPSO initially reported that 11 individuals had escaped, but Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday afternoon that one of the men, Keith Lewis, was still in custody at the jail and did not try to escape.

"He had been moved [to a new cell] but it had not been updated," she said.

Authorities said the men at large are considered armed and dangerous. Some of them are facing serious charges, including second-degree murder.

The men were discovered missing around 8:30 a.m. after they were found unaccounted for during a routine headcount, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said her agency was made aware of the break around 10:30 a.m.

The Orleans Parish Justice Center was placed on full lockdown.

1 of 4 — jail escape 6.png This photo shows a view from inside the cell. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office 2 of 4 — jail escape.png This image shows the back of the cell where the detainees are believed to have escaped. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office 3 of 4 — jail escape 4.png This photo shows a view from inside the cell. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office 4 of 4 — jail escape 5.png This photo shows a view from inside the cell. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

According to Hutson, the men left their cells, which had defective locks, around midnight on Thursday and escaped the facility at about 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Hutson said the men breached a wall behind a toilet, left the jail through the loading dock, scaled a wall, using blankets to avoid injury from the barbed wire, and ran across Interstate 10 into a nearby neighborhood, where investigators later recovered discarded clothing.

"We have indication that these detainees received assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department," she added.

Police warned that anyone assisting the men would be arrested and charged as an accomplice.

Investigators say the inmates had tampered with steel bars on plumbing fixtures, using a tool to cut at least one. No deputy was posted in the pod during the escape, and a civilian monitor had stepped away to grab food. Three staffers have been suspended without pay.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Authorities said Robert Moody was captured at Friday evening in the 3500 block of Second Street following a Crimestoppers tip.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office DKenan Dennis was arrested near Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, authorities said.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said she was calling for a full investigation into the matter.

"Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this," Murrill said in a statement shared on X. "The first priority in any escape must be the immediate capture of the inmates and coordination with state and local law enforcement — but that effort cannot come at the expense of timely notification to the public, which is also critical to keeping communities safe."

"This is beyond unacceptable, and once these offenders are back in custody, there must be real accountability."

The jail is now reviewing its staffing and security procedures.

Orleans Justice Center

More than 200 law enforcement personnel are involved in the search. Partnering agencies include:



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

U.S. Marshals Service

Homeland Security Investigations

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Louisiana State Police

New Orleans Police Department

Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

Orleans and East Jefferson Levee District Police Departments

Department of Public Safety and Corrections

Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of any of the inmates.

Those with information are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI or send digital tips to fbi.gov/neworleansfugitives.

Additional reporting by Garrett Hazelwood.