Where to get sandbags in your parish ahead of tropical weather

Parishes in southeast Louisiana have opened sandbag distribution sites as the region prepares for significant rain and potential flooding.

A tropical system moving toward Louisiana is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to southeastern portions of the state. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days.

Some parishes have opened sandbag sites in preparation for the heavy rain. The ones in New Orleans were only open until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Below is a parish-by-parish list of places where residents can fill up on sandbags.

Lafourche Parish

Several sandbag sites opened at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open until further notice. They’re located at:

Bayou Bouef Bridge: Highway 307

Chackbay Fair Grounds: Highway 304

Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road

End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Boulevard

Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Highway 316 South of Highway 182

Des Allemands: Under the Bridge on Bridge Road at intersection with Bayou Road

Raceland AG Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street

Lockport Field Office: 6236 Highway 308, Lockport

Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano

Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow

Public Works Barn, 219 Henry S. Thibodaux Street, Thibodaux

Residents should bring their own shovels. However, prefilled sandbags are available at select Field Office locations for elderly and disabled residents. Sandbags will not be delivered.

St. Bernard Parish

Sand will be available at the following locations starting Wednesday:

Norman's Gym, 801 Community Street, Arabi

Government Complex, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

St. Bernard Port, 100 Port Boulevard, Chalmette

Meraux Fair Grounds OTB, 4242 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux

Fire Station #10, 3901 Bayou Road, Verret

Shovels will be provided, but residents will need to fill and load their own sandbags, with a limit of 12 per household.

St. Charles Parish

Residents can fill up sandbags at two self-service sites in St. Charles:

East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling

There are no set hours. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel and proof of residency, and to only take what they need.

St. James Parish

Sandbag sites are open at the locations below until further notice. You must bring your own shovel.

Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 Highway 642, Paulina

Gramercy Fire Station, 1502 N. Airline, Gramercy

Lutcher Water Plant, 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher

West Bank Transfer Site (Landfill), 39305 LA 3127, Vacherie

St. John the Baptist Parish

Sandbags are available at the six self-service locations below. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

St. John Community Center, 2900 US-51, LaPlace

Central Avenue Fire Station, 337 Central Ave, Reserve

Ezekiel Jackson Park, 130 Historic Main Street, Garyville

Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, 3445 Highway 18, Edgard

Wallace Fire Station, 5733 Hwy 18, Vacherie (Wallace)

Pleasure Bend Fire Station, 1200 Highway 543, Vacherie

St. Tammany Parish

Sandbags are available at the following locations. Residents should bring their own shovel. Those in need of assistance can call 985-898-2557.

Airport Road Public Works Barn, 34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell

Fritchie Public Works Barn, 63119 LA-1090, Pearl River

Keller Public Works Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Government Complex, 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville

Covington Public Works Barn, 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Tangipahoa Parish

Self-serve sandbag stations were set up at five rural fire stations around the parish. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445

8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico

Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22

Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22

Husser Fire Station on LA 445

Natalbany Fire on LA 1064

Baptist Fire Station

Wilmer Fire Station

Independence Fire Station

Loranger Fire Station

Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East

Terrebonne Parish

Permanent sandbag stations are open year-round, 24/7 at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels.

Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Boulevard, Houma

Adult Softball Complex Parking Lot, 9544 E. Main Street, Houma

Washington Parish

Sandbags will be available at the following sites and times: