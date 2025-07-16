Where to get sandbags in your parish ahead of tropical weather
Parishes in southeast Louisiana have opened sandbag distribution sites as the region prepares for significant rain and potential flooding.
A tropical system moving toward Louisiana is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to southeastern portions of the state. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days.
Some parishes have opened sandbag sites in preparation for the heavy rain. The ones in New Orleans were only open until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Below is a parish-by-parish list of places where residents can fill up on sandbags.
Lafourche Parish
Several sandbag sites opened at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open until further notice. They’re located at:
- Bayou Bouef Bridge: Highway 307
- Chackbay Fair Grounds: Highway 304
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux
- Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Boulevard
- Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Highway 316 South of Highway 182
- Des Allemands: Under the Bridge on Bridge Road at intersection with Bayou Road
- Raceland AG Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street
- Lockport Field Office: 6236 Highway 308, Lockport
- Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
- Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
- Public Works Barn, 219 Henry S. Thibodaux Street, Thibodaux
Residents should bring their own shovels. However, prefilled sandbags are available at select Field Office locations for elderly and disabled residents. Sandbags will not be delivered.
St. Bernard Parish
Sand will be available at the following locations starting Wednesday:
- Norman's Gym, 801 Community Street, Arabi
- Government Complex, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
- St. Bernard Port, 100 Port Boulevard, Chalmette
- Meraux Fair Grounds OTB, 4242 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux
- Fire Station #10, 3901 Bayou Road, Verret
Shovels will be provided, but residents will need to fill and load their own sandbags, with a limit of 12 per household.
St. Charles Parish
Residents can fill up sandbags at two self-service sites in St. Charles:
- East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan
- West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling
There are no set hours. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel and proof of residency, and to only take what they need.
St. James Parish
Sandbag sites are open at the locations below until further notice. You must bring your own shovel.
- Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 Highway 642, Paulina
- Gramercy Fire Station, 1502 N. Airline, Gramercy
- Lutcher Water Plant, 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher
- West Bank Transfer Site (Landfill), 39305 LA 3127, Vacherie
St. John the Baptist Parish
Sandbags are available at the six self-service locations below. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.
- St. John Community Center, 2900 US-51, LaPlace
- Central Avenue Fire Station, 337 Central Ave, Reserve
- Ezekiel Jackson Park, 130 Historic Main Street, Garyville
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, 3445 Highway 18, Edgard
- Wallace Fire Station, 5733 Hwy 18, Vacherie (Wallace)
- Pleasure Bend Fire Station, 1200 Highway 543, Vacherie
St. Tammany Parish
Sandbags are available at the following locations. Residents should bring their own shovel. Those in need of assistance can call 985-898-2557.
- Airport Road Public Works Barn, 34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell
- Fritchie Public Works Barn, 63119 LA-1090, Pearl River
- Keller Public Works Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Government Complex, 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville
- Covington Public Works Barn, 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Tangipahoa Parish
Self-serve sandbag stations were set up at five rural fire stations around the parish. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.
- 8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445
- 8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico
- Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22
- Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22
- Husser Fire Station on LA 445
- Natalbany Fire on LA 1064
- Baptist Fire Station
- Wilmer Fire Station
- Independence Fire Station
- Loranger Fire Station
- Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East
Terrebonne Parish
Permanent sandbag stations are open year-round, 24/7 at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels.
- Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Boulevard, Houma
- Adult Softball Complex Parking Lot, 9544 E. Main Street, Houma
Washington Parish
Sandbags will be available at the following sites and times:
- City of Bogalusa City Public Works Yard (Wed. and Thurs., 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Villages of Varnado and Angie: Angie Town Hall (Starting at 8 a.m. Wed.)
- Town of Franklinton Maintenance Building, 1108 Lenora Street, Franklinton (Starting at 1 p.m. Wed.)
- WPFPD No. 7, 17380 Bill Booty Road, Bogalusa (Starting at 8 a.m. Wed.)
- WPG No. 3, 801 Pearl Street, Franklinton (Starting at 8 a.m. Wed.)
- WPG No. 2, 23052 YACC Road, Bogalusa (behind animal shelter) (Starting at 8 a.m. Wed.)