Can Trump vote, even though he has felony convictions?

The short answer is yes. Although the Republican nominee was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records, former President Donald Trump can still vote in Florida because he was convicted in New York, not in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Constitution defers to the state where the voter was convicted to determine their voting rights. Since New York’s voting law only strips voting rights from convicted felons while they are incarcerated and Trump is not in prison on Election Day, Trump keeps his right to vote.

