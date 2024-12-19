From a big mayor’s race upset to Landry’s live tiger move, recapping a year in Louisiana politics

During his first year in office, Gov. Jeff Landry delivered on the majority of his campaign promises–from tough on crime policies to tax reform. LSU political science professor Robert Hogan said Landry encountered little resistance with a Republican-controlled legislature.

“You chalk it up to partly it’s his political acumen, his ability to get things done. But it also has a lot to do with the make-up of the legislature,” said Hogan.

Landry did receive pushback from the Senate when he tried to call a constitutional convention this year. So instead, he opted for a third special session to overhaul the state’s tax code. To lure more industry to the state, and also retain and attract new residents, Landry lowered personal income and corporate tax rates, but at the sametime increased the state sales tax.

Unlike his predecessor, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards , Hogan said Landry has the support of like minded and even more conservative lawmakers.

“So ultimately what you have is a legislative supermajority that is very much in sync with the priorities that the Republican governor here wanted to achieve. And that’s helped propel his agenda in a way that we haven’t seen in a longtime in this state,” said Hogan.

Landry received national attention for his support of a new state law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. The law however remains under litigation. When asked about parents who oppose the law the governor responded with

'Tell your children not to look at them.”

The governor also made headlines when he criticized LSU’s Women’s Basketball team for not being on court during the national anthem during the NCAA tournament. In his push for all Louisiana college athletes to be present during the pre-game ceremonies, Landry made a veiled threat to pull their scholarships. But LSU football coach Brian Kelly and women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey opted not to follow the governor’s directive.

Amid the controversy, Landry issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill.”

And that wasn’t the only disagreement Landry had with the state’s flagship university. Landry lobbied for a live tiger to return to the sidelines for football games, but the School of Veterinary Medicine declined out of concern for Mike the Tiger VII’s well-being. Animal rights activists also criticized Landry’s desire to have a caged tiger on the field to intimidate the opposing team.

So instead, with the assistance of Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, Landry rented a tiger from Florida for the LSU-Alabama game. The stunt however proved to be unsuccessful when the team lost 42-12.

When the U.S. House convenes next month, Louisiana will have two Black representatives in Congress for the first time. Rep. Troy Carter and Congressman-elect Cleo Fields. That happened after the 6th Congressional District was redrawn to favor a minority candidate because a third of the state’s population is Black.

“I’m just happy I have an opportunity to go back and help so many people,” said Fields.

For Fields, it’s a case of déjà vu, Hogan said.

“In fact he’s regaining a congressional seat that he originally held back in the 1990s, when a similar process played out then,” said Hogan.

But the seat faces litigation and Hogan said if the extremely conservative U.S. Supreme Court decides to hear the case, in two years that could change if the map is redrawn and possibly decrease the likelihood of a minority being re-elected to the 6th district.

“The court may decide with its rather conservative majority, may decide in a way that rules against the need to create these sort of districts, so we’ll have to see what happens,” said Hogan.

Despite pending litigation, Fields said it won't deter him from representing the district that spans from parts of Caddo to East Baton Rouge Parish.

“At the end of the day I think Stevie Wonder could see that the district was not created solely based on race. The district was created the way it was created based on politics,” said Fields.

Hogan said having a second Democrat representing the state of Louisiana could have a ripple effect nationally, because of the slim majority Republicans hold in the House.

“This is a local set of circumstances that has national implications,” said Hogan.

Fields will be sworn-in to the 119th Congress on Jan. 3, 2025.

And another big political story in 2024 was the election of Istrumo football coach and political outsider Sid Edwards as East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president.

“This is a movie, I mean you couldn’t make this up, it’s God anointed,this was a God-driven campaign and it will be a God-driven administration,” said Edwards.

The Republican promoted himself as the candidate for change by promising sweeping action on issues like homelessness and crime in Baton Rouge.

“We are the change agent, we’re not saying that everything has been bad in Baton Rouge, we never said that. But there’s some things that need to change and as my promise to you, as the next mayor-president, it’s going to happen,” said Edwards.

In 2016, Broome made history as the first Black female to lead the parish. The loss was her first In her 32-year political career, that included serving on the metro-council and state legislature.

“I may no longer be leading from the mayor’s office, but I promise you this, I will continue to lead from wherever I am called,” said Broome.

The 61-year-old father of four, has two sons with autism. Edwards said he wants organizations that serve those with special needs to have a seat at the table in local government. And the political newcomer has promised to work with the newly formed City of St. George.

“Coaches generally keep their promises, I don’t know about politicians but coaches do,” said Edwards.

Edwards will be sworn-in Jan. 2, 2025.