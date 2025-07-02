Louisiana bans most cell phone use while driving

It will become illegal next month to use a phone while driving in Louisiana unless it’s for hands-free calls or navigation.

On Monday, Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 519 by Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell, that bans most cellphone and other wireless communication use while operating a motor vehicle.

The new law prohibits phone use during driving except for voice calls on hands-free systems, including wrist-worn devices such as the Apple Watch, and looking at a hands-free navigation system.

The hands-free exception doesn’t permit all usage of a cellphone while driving. The law still prohibits most texting and emailing even when the phone is paired to a remote system. It outlaws driving while “accessing, reading, viewing, composing, browsing, transmitting, saving, or retrieving electronic data” from any phone app unless it’s for voice calls or navigation.

In a phone call Tuesday, Glorioso said the intent of the law is to prohibit phone use whenever it creates a distraction and requires looking away from the road.

The ban doesn’t apply to the use of a phone when the vehicle is stationary or when making calls to report traffic collisions or emergencies. It also contains exceptions for emergency officials, first responders and certain professional drivers who use radios or communication devices affixed to their vehicles.

The law takes effect on Aug. 1 and is part of the Louisiana Legislature’s effort to tackle the high cost of auto insurance in the state. Studies have shown that cell phone use while driving significantly increases the risk of an accident, which could drive up insurance rates.

Before this year’s legislative session, lawmakers had tried repeatedly to enact similar laws but always came up short due in part to concerns that police officers might use the phone ban as an excuse to perform traffic stops and vehicle searches. But lawmakers settled on a compromise that added a provision to prevent officers from conducting searches or making arrests based solely on a cell phone use violation.

“Finally, this year we were able to pass a distracted driving bill,” Landry said before signing the bill Monday.

Violations of the new phone ban can fetch a fine of up to $100 or up to $250 if the offense occurs in a school or highway construction zone. However, those fines will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2026. Until that time, violators will receive a warning.