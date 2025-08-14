© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Join the conversation: 'Caregiving' live call-in show to air on Aug. 20

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By WRKF Staff
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:37 PM CDT

"Caregiving in Southeast Louisiana" is a call-in show tied to our Caregiving series and partnership with the PBS documentary, "Caregiving," now streaming on the PBS app.

Join us Wednesday, Aug. 20 at noon for a live one-hour call in show highlighting Louisianians living through the caregiving crisis in America and providing conversation and resources for those in caregiving situations.

To join the conversation send us questions to caregiving@wwno.org.

Tags
WWNO Louisiana NewsCaregiving
WRKF Staff
See stories by WRKF Staff

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info