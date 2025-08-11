-
‘Think about your own self in that situation’: Barbara Youngblood on lessons learned from decades of caregivingToday we hear from Barbara Youngblood, a dedicated caregiver for her community and family for over 20 years. Now that she is the recipient of caregiving, she has seen the process from both sides of the relationship and considers the lessons she has learned.
-
Today we hear from Marirose Bernard, a registered nurse with nearly 50 years of experience who found that the role of caregiver was just as difficult as anything she encountered in her profession.