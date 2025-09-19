Harry Shearer Chats About Spinal Tap 2
Part-time New Orleans resident Harry Shearer plays bassist Derek Smalls in the new Spinal Tap 2 movie. Harry sat down with WWNO's Paul Maassen to talk about the movie, New Orleans, and the creative process.
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Part-time New Orleans resident Harry Shearer plays bassist Derek Smalls in the new Spinal Tap 2 movie. Harry sat down with WWNO's Paul Maassen to talk about the movie, New Orleans, and the creative process.