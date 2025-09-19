© 2025 WWNO
Harry Shearer Chats About Spinal Tap 2

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Paul Maassen,
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:43 PM CDT
Part-time New Orleans resident Harry Shearer plays bassist Derek Smalls in the new Spinal Tap 2 movie. Harry sat down with WWNO's Paul Maassen to talk about the movie, New Orleans,  and the creative process.
Local & Regional News harry shearerle showSpinal TapcomedyhumorNew Orleans
