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Union electricians welcome data center boom

NPR | By Andrea Hsu
Published September 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT

The boom in data centers has brought plenty of work and lots of overtime to union electricians, putting them at odds with many communities trying to block new data center construction.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Hsu

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