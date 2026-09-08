© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Hank the donkey has record-setting ears

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Sarah Handel
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:55 PM CDT

Hank the donkey has the longest donkey ears in the world. His mom, Jennifer Gee, says in addition to big ears, the Mammoth donkey has a big personality, "like a gigantic golden retriever."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
Sarah Handel

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info