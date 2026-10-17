Zelenskyy's challenges
NPR's Ukraine correspondent reflects on President Zelenskyy's tough week and her interview with him about his relationship with Trump, Washington's dealings with Russia and the future of his leadership.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Ukraine correspondent reflects on President Zelenskyy's tough week and her interview with him about his relationship with Trump, Washington's dealings with Russia and the future of his leadership.
Copyright 2026 NPR