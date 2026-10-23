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Paris shopkeepers brace for protests

NPR | By Rebecca Rosman
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM CDT

Thousands of businesses have been vandalized or looted in violent anti-government protests this month. Shopkeepers in Paris are bracing for the next big protest, due to take place on Saturday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rebecca Rosman

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