Paris shopkeepers brace for protests
Thousands of businesses have been vandalized or looted in violent anti-government protests this month. Shopkeepers in Paris are bracing for the next big protest, due to take place on Saturday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Thousands of businesses have been vandalized or looted in violent anti-government protests this month. Shopkeepers in Paris are bracing for the next big protest, due to take place on Saturday.
Copyright 2026 NPR