Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta dies at 96
Iconic civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has died at 96. In the 1960s, Huerta co-founded, with Cesar Chavez, the Mexican-American union that would become the United Farm Workers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Iconic civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has died at 96. In the 1960s, Huerta co-founded, with Cesar Chavez, the Mexican-American union that would become the United Farm Workers.
Copyright 2026 NPR