Ebola vaccine trials begin in DRC
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Dr. Meg Doherty, director of science for health at the World Health Organization, about the clinical trials to target the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus.
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NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Dr. Meg Doherty, director of science for health at the World Health Organization, about the clinical trials to target the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus.
Copyright 2026 NPR